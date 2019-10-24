CHEAT SHEET
DEFLECTING
Trump Adviser Peter Navarro Refuses to Say if Biden Probe Came Up During China Trade Talks
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on Thursday swatted away any direct questions about whether former Vice President Joe Biden came up during President Trump’s trade negotiations with China.
“You don’t have a right to know what happens behind closed doors in the administration,” he told CNN’s Jim Sciutto. The TV host pushed back, however, insisting, “the American people have a right to know if politics have entered trade negotiations.” Navarro then pivoted to “the problem” of anonymous sources in news stories. “I’m asking you a direct question: Did you bring up investigating the Bidens as part of the negotiations?” Sciutto replied. But Navarro deflected again, saying: “You’re asking me about what happens in the White House behind closed doors in negotiations.”
CNN has reported that Trump mentioned Biden’s political prospects during a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on June 18, and told the leader he would keep quiet about the protests roiling Hong Kong.