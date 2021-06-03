Trump Adviser: Telling Him He Lost to Biden Is Like ‘Pissing Into the Wind’
ALTERNATE REALITY
Seven months on from the election, Donald Trump is still having a hard time coming to terms with his defeat. According to The Washington Post, the former president has recently become even more unhealthily obsessed with the idea that last year’s election could somehow be overturned—despite being told by almost all of his 2020 campaign advisers that there’s no legal route for that to happen. One adviser told the paper that, regardless of the topic of conversation, Trump always drags it back to the ballot reviews being pushed by his supporters. The Post reports that there’s “almost unanimous” agreement among Trump aides that the election can’t be overturned, but one adviser said that attempting to tell that to Trump “is pissing into the wind.” Aides also said that, when they write speeches for Trump that don’t reference ballot audits, he simply ad-libs. One person close to Trump reportedly said that he obsessively watches news coverage about the audits and reads “everything he can get his hands on” about them. Trump’s office refused to comment on the Post’s report.