Advisers Are Begging ‘Livid’ Trump Not to Fire Bill Barr, Says Report
DEEP BREATHS
President Donald Trump is absolutely furious with Attorney General Bill Barr for dismissing his persistent claim of election-deciding fraud as the obvious nonsense that it is. So much so, in fact, that his job is said to be under threat. On Wednesday night, The Washington Post cited one official who said that several people are trying to talk Trump down from getting rid of the attorney general. Trump’s rage follows Barr’s comment Tuesday that “we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was asked Wednesday if Trump still had confidence in Barr. She gave a non-committal answer, simply saying: “The president, if he has any personnel announcements, you will be the first to know it.”