Trump Again Touts Drug That Fauci Says Has No Evidence of Working on Coronavirus
After Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said at a Friday briefing that there’s no evidence a decades-old anti-malarial drug would be effective against the novel coronavirus, President Trump again insisted he has a good feeling about it. “I feel good about it. Just a feeling. I am a smart guy, we’ll see soon enough and we have certainly big samples of people,” he claimed. Moments earlier, Fauci was adamant that there’s no evidence chloroquine—which has yet to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration—will work against the deadly virus. “The evidence you are talking about is anecdotal evidence,” he told reporters. “The information you are referring to is anecdotal, so you can’t make a definitive statement about it.”
That didn’t stop Trump from insisting that he’s a “fan” of the drug. “We’ll see what happens. I have seen things that are impressive,” he said. “We’ll see. We’ll know soon.”