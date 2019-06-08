Trump: Agreement Signed With Mexico, Tariffs ‘Suspended’

In a series of tweets Friday, President Trump announced that the U.S. had signed an agreement with Mexico to halt the increasing tariffs he had threatened to unleash against the country starting on Monday. “I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended,” Trump wrote.

“Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border. This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States. Details of the agreement will be released shortly by the State Department.”

The announcement comes after days of negotiations between the two countries. At the end of May, the White House unveiled a plan to slap steadily increasing tariffs on imports from Mexico until the “illegal immigration problem” was “remedied.” White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said the tariffs would be raised to 10 percent on July 1, 15 percent on Aug. 1, 20 percent on Sept. 1, and 25 percent on Oct. 1. The plan was widely criticized, even by some Republicans, with many fearing the tariffs would harm U.S. businesses.