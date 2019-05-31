Trump: U.S. to Impose Increasing Tariffs on Mexican Goods Until ‘Illegal Immigration Problem Is Remedied’

President Trump tweeted on Thursday that the U.S. would start imposing a 5 percent tariff on “all goods coming into our Country from Mexico” on June 10, a move he said is meant to stop illegal immigration. The tariffs will remain in effect “until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP,” he said. Trump also warned that the tariff would “gradually increase” unless the “Illegal Immigration problem is remedied[.]” White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney told reporters Thursday evening the tariffs would be raised to 10 percent on July 1, 15 percent on August 1, 20 percent on Sept. 1, and 25 percent on Oct. 1. When asked if the White House was considering the negative economic impacts of the tariffs, Mulvaney said illegal immigration was “already impacting the economy negatively.” When asked what products would be levied in June, DHS Acting Secretary Kevin McAleenan simply said, “All of them.”