Trump Agrees to Turn Over Calendar, Journal Entries in Summer Zervos Lawsuit

Read it at The Washington Post
President Trump agreed to produce parts of his “calendars and/or journal entries” from 2007 and 2008 as part of the discovery process in former Apprentice contestant Summer Zervos’ defamation lawsuit against Trump, The Washington Post reports. In the agreement, which was submitted late Tuesday, the parties reportedly also agreed to meet with a company “regarding the production of [Trump’s] phone records.” The date range of the records reportedly covers December 20o7, when Zervos claims Trump “forcibly kissed and groped her” at Los Angeles’ Beverly Hills Hotel. Discovery for Zervos’ lawsuit was reportedly permitted by a judge as the two sides wait for an appellate court to rule on the Trump legal team’s latest move to block case.