Trump AI Slop Sparks Awkward Jeffrey Epstein Confusion

An AI-generated post shared on X by the Department of Education raised eyebrows Thursday, as many believed it included a cameo by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The image, which the post says was AI-generated with Grok Imagine, shows President Donald Trump driving a Mario Kart-style vehicle alongside Secretary of Education Linda McMahon and another man, who internet users say looks a lot like Epstein.

“Freedom REVS,” the post, shared Wednesday afternoon, read. “Stay tuned for the Freedom 250 Grand Prix THIS WEEKEND!”

Reached for comment, a Department of Education spokesperson identified the third figure to the Daily Beast as Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. But that much wasn’t clear to many internet users.

The AI-generated post raised eyebrows on Thursday. Department of Education/X

One quote reply, which garnered over 46,000 likes and 1.2 million views on the platform, said, “putting epstein there for the love of the game is crazy.”

Dozens of others also commented on the bizarre image, including the House Oversight Dems account.

“Jesus Christ, that’s Jeffrey Epstein,” the account wrote, referencing the popular meme from the 2016 film Jason Bourne.

The Oversight Dems referenced an older meme for its response to the absurd AI post. Oversight Dems/X

The Kamala Harris-linked Headquarters account also chimed in, sharing a 1997 photo of Epstein and Trump at Mar-a-Lago with the caption, “Is that...”

A handful of other X users mistook McMahon’s AI depiction for Hillary Clinton, though her pink motorbike labeled “ED” likely refers to the Department of Education.

Screenshot HQNewsNow/X

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment.

Trump’s past ties to the infamous sex offender Epstein have plagued his political career, especially following his administration’s handling of the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Trump and Epstein's friendship throughout the 1990s and 2000s has become a major issue for him. NBC

Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to prostitution-related charges, including soliciting an underage girl for prostitution, making him a registered sex offender. He served an 18-month prison sentence before being let out on a work-release program.

In 2019, he died by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

Epstein was found dead by suicide in his jail cell in 2019. Handout ./New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services/Handout via Reuters

The president, 80, has repeatedly deflected from backlash over his Justice Department’s questionable handling of the files—which included heavy redactions—even though he campaigned on releasing them in his second administration.

After taking office, Trump classified the issue as a Democratic “hoax” and continually urged the public to “move on” from the topic.

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi had initially said that the administration would release Epstein’s client list, saying at the time it was “on my desk right now to review.” However, the FBI and DOJ later dismissed the idea, saying there was no evidence of a so-called “client list.”