    Mar-a-Lago Property Manager Makes His First Court Appearance

    View of the federal court as Carlos De Oliveira, the property manager of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, leaves in Miami, Florida.

    Marco Bello/Reuters

    An aide to Donald Trump made his first appearance in Miami federal court on Monday as he faces charges including conspiracy to obstruct justice and making false statements to the FBI. Carlos De Oliveira, the Mar-a-Lago property manager, is the newest co-defendant in special counsel Jack Smith’s criminal case against Trump, alleging that the former president mishandled classified federal documents—with De Oliveira’s help. During a roughly 10-minute hearing, De Oliveira did not enter a formal plea. He was released on a $100,000 bond and will be arraigned on Aug. 10. De Oliveira is being charged alongside Trump himself, as well as fellow Trump aide Walt Nauta.

