    Trump Aide Quits Just Hours After Media Report on Collecting Intel for Lobbyist Pals

    Rachel Olding

    Breaking News Editor

    Chris Cox, Trump’s top legislative affairs liaison to the House, is apparently leaving the White House, just 15 hours after Politico ran a story alleging he was collecting political intelligence for lobbyist friends. Cox had reportedly told colleagues in the White House he was trying to get intel on forthcoming executive orders so he could brief outside pals. He also emailed other White House aides and National Security Council officials to push for an exemption for Gulfstream to deliver private jets overseas after he spoke with a lobbyist. Cox is a former lobbyist himself. White House spokesperson Judd Deere initially told Politico, “I’m not seeing anything nefarious here,” but Cox later told colleagues he will leave the White House.

