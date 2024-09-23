Trump Aide Dodges Second Debate Commitment—Even on Fox News or Newsmax
WILL THEY, WON’T THEY
Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski avoided answering questions Monday about the former president’s participation in a second debate against Kamala Harris. “I don’t think that’s ever going to happen, so I don’t want to talk in a hypothetical,” Lewandowski told Newsmax’s Wake Up America after being asked if Trump would be open to a debate on Newsmax or Fox News should the vice president agree. The GOP political operative added, “We have proven that Donald Trump has engaged in the debates,” and claimed Trump had “maybe the greatest debate performance ever” when he faced off against President Joe Biden in June. On Saturday, Harris agreed to a CNN debate, which Trump declined, saying it was “too late” for a rematch, but noted he would be open to one hosted by Fox News. The proposed CNN debate, set for Oct. 23, would follow Harris and Trump’s Sept. 10 ABC News debate. Despite being fact-checked live for espousing conspiracy theories and false claims about “after-birth abortions,” Trump immediately declared himself that debate’s winner.