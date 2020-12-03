Snooping Trump Aide, Whose Job Is to Liaise With DOJ, Is Barred From DOJ
KICKED OUT
A Trump aide who worked as a White House liaison to the Department of Justice has been barred from the Department of Justice after she pushed people to give her information about the department’s election fraud investigation and other sensitive subjects. According to the Associated Press, Heidi Stirrup has worked as a liaison since earlier this year but was told in the last two weeks that she’d been banned. But senior DOJ officials recently discovered she was pressuring staffers for inside info, trying to control hiring decisions and offering top jobs to Trump allies, which goes against government policies. Meanwhile, President Trump keeps claiming the election was stolen from him and criticizing Attorney General Bill Barr for not looking hard enough to find mass fraud. Trump even implied he no longer had confidence in Barr.