Trump advisor Jason Miller stopped by CNN This Morning on Thursday, and was left squirming when anchor Kasie Hunt confronted him about Donald Trump’s recent Truth Social post that featured a screenshot of an image of younger Kamala Harris smiling next to Hillary Clinton, with a caption underneath that read, “Funny how blowjobs impacted both their careers differently.”

“What would you say to the vice president of the United States about the comment that [Trump] reposted?” Hunt asked.

“Well, I saw the social media post,” Miller replied. “I have not discussed that with the president. I don’t know if the president even saw the comment that was on there or simply the picture.”

Miller then quickly pivoted to accuse Democrats of attacking Trump with even more vitriol, telling Hunt, “The attacks that have been levied by Kamala Harris’ campaign and by Harris’ allies against President Trump — not just recently but over the past year and a half, two years, ever since he came down the escalator, quite frankly—in the case of many leftist-centered people, have been quite horrific.”

Hunt asked Miller if he thought the criticisms against Trump have been “as horrific” as the image Trump had reposted. Miller replied, “Oh, a hundred times worse.”

“But they haven’t been sexual in nature in this way,” Hunt pointed out.

“Again, I haven’t discussed that with the president,” Miller said. “I don’t know if the president even saw the comment that was on there. That’s not something that I have asked.”

The comment in question took up a large section of the image and it seems highly unlikely that Trump would have wanted to repost a simple picture of younger Harris and Clinton smiling together, with no additional commentary.

The post also seems in line with a common accusation against Harris from Trump supporters, that she supposedly slept her way to the top earlier in her career. On top of that, it isn’t even the first time Trump reposted a sexual attack on Harris. On August 18, he reposted a parody of Alanis Morissette’s song “Ironic,” which included an innuendo claiming Harris had “spent her whole damn life down on her knees.”

As of early Thursday afternoon, the original Truth Social post (by @Beware_of_penguin) that Trump reshared had been taken down, meaning that it no longer appears on Trump’s feed.