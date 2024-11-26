Trump Aide Is Said to Have Written Him Adoring Letters

The “human printer” who has quickly risen the ranks in Donald Trump’s campaign has been writing him adoring letters, according to a new report by The New York Times .

Though aide Natalie Harp has no official title, she controls all the information the president-elect receives, according to The Times. She travels with a portable printer to give Trump a hard copy of favorable coverage, as he prefers, which earned her the nickname.

Now, Harp, 33, is under renewed scrutiny for a series of letters she wrote to Trump in 2023, which were shown to The Times and confirmed by two other sources.

“You are all that matters to me,” Harp wrote in one letter.

“I don’t ever want to let you down,” she continued, thanking Trump for being her “Guardian and Protector in this Life.”

In another letter, Harp told Trump she wanted to bring back “that synergy” they used to have, where “we’d talk about everything and nothing.”

“I want to bring you joy to feel like we can get through a day without ever having to talk ‘work,’” she wrote.

Harp first caught Trump’s attention during an appearance on Fox News in 2019. She credited the Right to Try law, which Trump signed in 2018, with saving her life by allowing her to use experimental treatments for her bone cancer.

She was seen in the Tucker Carlson-produced documentary about Trump’s campaign writing up his Truth Social posts.

For his part, Trump calls Harp “sweetie” and treats her like a daughter, according to The Times. He has reportedly told his staff that he felt like Harp was the only aide who truly cared about him after his arraignment in Georgia in 2023.

After the report published on Monday, Trump took to Truth Social to criticize the journalist, Maggie Haberman, and call the story “phony junk.”