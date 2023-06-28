CHEAT SHEET
    Trump Aide Walt Nauta Can’t Make It to Court Date After Flight Chaos

    Matt Young

    Night Editor

    Walt Nauta, personal aide to former U.S. President Donald Trump who faces charges of being Trump's co-conspirator in the alleged mishandling of classified documents.

    Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

    The valet charged alongside Donald Trump in his classified documents case, Walt Nauta, couldn’t make it to his Tuesday arraignment thanks to a canceled flight, forcing the judge to reschedule. According to CBS News, Nauta was stranded on the tarmac for three hours Tuesday due to poor weather conditions—after a total of eight hours waiting at Newark airport. “There’s good cause,” Judge Edwin Torres said of the delay. The weather, however, was only the beginning of Nauta’s problems. He is also still without a Florida lawyer, Nauta’s current attorney, Washington-based Stan Woodward, said—though he insisted that a new July 6 arraignment date would give enough time to find one. Nautu is alleged to have helped the former president conceal boxes that contained classified documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

