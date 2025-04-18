ICE Barbie’s Alleged Lover’s Brazen Power Grab Laid Bare

Corey Lewandowski has taken such an outsize role at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that some employees refer to him as Kristi Noem’s “shadow secretary.”

President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager and senior advisor originally wanted to serve as Noem’s chief of staff, but Trump and his top advisors were uncomfortable with the arrangement because their relationship has long been a source of tabloid fodder, according to a new report in the Wall Street Journal.

For years, the Trump loyalists—both of whom are married—have denied rumors of a romantic relationship. Lewandowski said he wanted to work for DHS because his first wife was killed during the 9/11 terror attacks.

He agreed to sign on as a special government employee—a temporary employment status that allows private-sector employees to work within the government without disclosing or relinquishing their other business interests.

Officially, the chief of staff job is still vacant, but in practice, Lewandowski has become Noem’s de facto chief of staff, rarely leaving her side, according to the Journal.

Corey Lewandowski speaks as President Donald Trump looks on during a rally in Michigan in April 2018. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

He travels with her to meet with world leaders, accompanying her to El Salvador, Mexico, and Colombia. He participates in high-level policy meetings and advises Noem on personnel decisions. He arranges contractor meetings and reviews contracts. And he schedules Noem’s meetings with DHS officials and lobbyists.

Often, he is the only person who accompanies her to meetings, sources told the Journal.

When asked about his unusually active role at the department, he told the Journal, “It’s astonishing that you’re writing a story about a volunteer.”

Noem (second left) and Lewandowski have long denied persistent rumors of an on-off affair. Both are married to other people. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Earlier this month, the New York Post reported that Lewandowski joined Noem for an Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid and introduced himself to federal agents as “chief of staff.” DHS later clarified he was an advisor to the department.

The two began working together in 2019 after attending a deep-sea fishing trip organized by the late billionaire GOP donor Foster Friess. Lewandowski has helped Noem build a national profile, introducing her to major Republican donors and politicians, and brought her into Trump’s orbit.

He pushed Trump to choose Noem as his running mate, and when that failed, reportedly encouraged his former boss to make her secretary of Homeland Security despite her limited experience with immigration issues.

Lewandowski denied playing a part in Noem’s selection.

“The president makes his own decisions,” he told the Journal.