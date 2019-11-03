CHEAT SHEET
PRECAUTION
Trump Aides Considered Asking Twitter for 15-Minute Delay on His Tweets: NYT
President Trump's top aides considered asking Twitter for a 15-minute delay on his tweets early on in his presidency, the New York Times reports. However, the aides ultimately decided against the move out of fear the practice would be leaked to the press, or that Trump himself would learn of the delay, according to the Times. Now, administration officials accept his Twitter obsession, and come to him with suggestions. “He needs to tweet like we need to eat,” Kellyanne Conway, his White House counselor, said in an interview. Trump also reportedly doesn’t tweet in public because he doesn’t like the glasses he has to wear to see his iPhone screen. Instead, Trump dictates his tweets to Dan Scavino, the White House social media director, and sometimes Scavino prints out suggested tweets in extra-large fonts for Trump to sign off on, according to the Times report.