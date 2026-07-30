Trump Aides Desperately Struggle to Get Him to Focus as Disaster Looms

Donald Trump’s aides are in a frantic push to get the 80-year-old president to focus on what matters most to voters because it seems to be the one thing he doesn’t want to talk about.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, 37, who served as White House strategic communications director during Trump’s first term, sat down with CNN on Wednesday to discuss how “the president continues to seem extremely distracted.”

“White House advisers—I talk to many of them—they simply want him to focus on the economy, yet he will not do that,” she told the network.

Alyssa Farah Griffin served as White House director of strategic communications during Donald Trump's first term in office. Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

“For some reason, he wants to talk about virtually everything but the economy and lowering the cost of living,” she went on to say.

Griffin added that as a result, “the midterms don’t look great for Republicans,” and that “I think it’s pretty much a foregone conclusion that the House is going to flip.”

Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz in response to Trump's attacks has sent global oil prices skyrocketing, with pain at the pump in the U.S. making itself felt in the polls. Stringer/REUTERS

A CNN poll, released the same day, shows Trump’s approval ratings have plummeted to an astonishing 34 percent. That’s the lowest number, the network notes, since the Capitol riots of Jan. 6, 2021, at the end of his first term.

A litany of scandals, controversies, and blunders have driven that number steadily down over the past 18 months.

None more so than his handling of the economy, with a staggering two-thirds of respondents saying the president’s policies have “worsened economic conditions in the country.”

Trump, for his part, has consistently refused to admit that unaffordability is even a problem in the United States. He has dismissed cost-of-living concerns as a “hoax” pushed by the Democratic Party.

Trump has struggled to stay awake, much less on message, for much of his second term. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Inflation, unemployment, and sky-high gas prices as a result of Trump’s war on Iran have all combined to hand Democrats an almost 7-point lead on the generic congressional ballot ahead of November’s midterms.

Pollsters and pundits have consistently noted that if Trump’s opponents can maintain that lead going into the vote, they may well wrestle control of the House, and even the Senate, back from the GOP.