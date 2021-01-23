Trump International Airport? Not in Palm Beach.
NO THANKS!
A top Republican Party official in Florida recently suggested that Palm Beach International Airport be named for former President Donald Trump. But local commissioners have already put the kibosh on that idea. The South Florida Sun Sentinel contacted the seven commissioners—and five said they would not support naming the airport for the impeached ex-commander in chief, while two didn’t respond. Trump is now a full-time resident of the county, having decamped to Mar-a-Lago. But County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay told the newspaper that Trump doesn’t represent the vibe of the county. “When people hear [Palm Beach], they envision our beaches, our equestrian sports, and in some cases our agricultural contributions,” she said. “It is a lifestyle.”