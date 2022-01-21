Trump Allies Dug for Dirt on Republican Congressmen to Make Them Back Election Audits, Says Whistleblower
DIRTY TRICKS
An ex-whistleblower turned Republican Senate candidate is lifting the lid on an alleged dirty-tricks plot carried out by allies of Donald Trump’s former National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn. According to The Guardian, Everett Stern—a candidate for the Republican Senate primary in Pennsylvania and head of intelligence firm Tactical Rabbit—has informed the FBI that Flynn allies attempted to recruit him to gather potentially damaging “intelligence” on top Republicans in order to cajole them into backing election audits in states where Trump lost in 2020. Stern alleges that, in April, two Flynn allies with the right-wing Patriot Caucus group contacted him to seek compromising information on two Republican congressmen—Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), who both backed Trump’s impeachment after the Capitol riot. Stern told The Guardian he has passed texts and emails about the alleged plot to the FBI. Flynn’s office didn’t comment on the report.