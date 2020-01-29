Trump Allies Giving Envelopes Stuffed With Cash to Black Voters, Says Report
Allies of President Donald Trump are handing out tens of thousands of dollars in cash to people during events in predominantly black communities, according to a bizarre report from Politico. The reported giveaway takes the form of a lottery game, where tickets are drawn from a bin and winners are handed wads of cash stuffed in envelopes. One such event reportedly happened last month in Cleveland, and a second one scheduled for this month in Virginia is said to have been postponed. Politico reports that the events are organized under the name of an outside charity, called the Urban Revitalization Coalition, which allows donors to remain anonymous and make tax-deductible contributions. Organizers say the events are intended to promote economic development in inner cities. Asked about the legality of the giveaways, group CEO Darrell Scott said most of the gifts were between $300 and $500, and anyone who receives over $600 is asked to fill out a form to ensure compliance with tax law.