Trump Allies Hard at Work Preparing Giant Deportation Campaign: Report
WHEELS IN MOTION
Donald Trump’s allies are already working on plans for how to realize the GOP presumptive presidential nominee’s promises of delivering an unprecedented mass deportation if he returns to the White House, according to a report. People involved with the planning told The Wall Street Journal that executive orders and policy memos are currently being drawn up so that Trump can be ready on the first day of his new administration to stop migrants crossing the southern border and begin work on what the Republican has vowed will be “the largest deportation operation in American history.” Among the ideas being considered are finding ways to speed up migrants’ asylum hearings to make them eligible for deportation in a shorter timeframe and stripping deportation protections for hundreds of thousands of migrants that were created by President Joe Biden’s administration, according to the Journal. Advisers are also reportedly hoping to strike new asylum deals with countries in South America after being partly inspired by the U.K.’s deal to send migrants seeking asylum to Rwanda.