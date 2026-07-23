Trump Allies Panic That He’s Creating a Political Disaster

President Donald Trump’s allies fear his newest tariff threats will swamp Republican messaging on living costs ahead of November’s crucial midterm elections.

Trump, 80, has spent the week rattling two sets of importers. Canadian goods worth about $20 billion face a threatened 50 percent rate. Generic medicines face a 100 percent increase. Neither starts immediately, though, with the Canadian duties penciled for August 19 and the drug levies landing sometime in 2028.

Politico reports that the moves have sparked alarm inside the party, citing two people in the president’s orbit who spoke anonymously about midterm risks. One said voters think only one thing when they hear word of a new levy: “Oh c--p, those are the bad things.”

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he and Trump had agreed to "deepen and speed up" trade negotiations this week. Jeenah Moon/REUTERS

A second put the politics more bluntly. “Any conversation about tariffs, unless it’s reducing them, is a bad conversation for Republicans,” the person told the outlet.

Trump’s threats have landed as his administration tries to reassemble the tariffs scheme gutted in February after the Supreme Court ruled huge parts of the president’s trade regime unlawful. Another round of duties between 10 and 12.5 percent, covering 97 countries, is due within days.

SCOTUS gutted large parts of Trump's tariff regime earlier this year. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

The administration disputes any cause for alarm. White House spokesperson Kush Desai told Politico that “no amount of armchair pontificating will deter the president” from backing U.S. workers and industry. Other aides have argued that the measures are narrow, and that voters fret over housing costs and fuel, not booze and hockey gear.

Exemptions to Trump’s tariffs carry their own trap. Chad Bown, who was chief economist at the State Department under President Joe Biden, told Politico a divide has opened between what the public grasps and how the policy actually works. Shoppers cannot see the prices they were spared, while the carve-outs drain incoming revenue. “In a sense, that could backfire,” he said.

Peter Woodcock, president and CEO of the Maine Chamber of Commerce, said hundreds of firms in his state would be weighing the fallout. “We do not go unscathed from this,” he told Politico.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment on this story.