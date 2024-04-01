Trump Allies Plan Anti-Racism Overhaul to Protect White People: Report
NEW PRIORITY
Donald Trump’s close allies want to overhaul anti-racism protections to focus on protecting white people rather than people of color if he wins another term in November, according to a report. The Republican’s circle want to alter the government’s interpretation of Civil Rights-era legislation to prioritize “anti-white racism,” according to Axios. The outlet also claims that a new Trump DOJ would seek to end or transform anti-racism programs in both government and the private sector that are currently being used to combat racism that benefits white people. The shake-up would reportedly affect policies ranging from those that have been in use for decades to programs launched in response to the killing of George Floyd. “As President Trump has said, all staff, offices, and initiatives connected to Biden’s un-American policy will be immediately terminated,” Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told Axios. He added that Trump “is committed to weeding out discriminatory programs and racist ideology across the federal government.”