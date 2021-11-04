Trump Allies Set Up Legal Fund for Jan. 6 Elite, but Leave Protesters on Their Own
RULES FOR ME
A legal fund is being set up by allies of former President Donald Trump to support his former top aides who have been subpoenaed for a congressional investigation, Rolling Stone reports. The fund will help those who are being questioned about their or Trump’s role in organizing the Jan. 6 demonstration that spiraled into a full on insurgency that stormed the halls of Congress, but none of the money will go to those who actually stormed the building. Rolling Stone reports the “First Amendment Fund” is being spearheaded by Matt Schlapp, who heads the American Conservative Union and chairman of Conservative Political Action Coalition, or CPAC, and his wife, Mercedes, who served as director of strategic communications for Trump. The legal defense would come from the Kansas City law firm of Trump’s former acting attorney general Matt Whitaker.