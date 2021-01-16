Trump Allies Want Ivanka to Run for Senate Against Marco Rubio: Report
MAGA MACHINATIONS
Top Trump allies are laying the groundwork for Ivanka Trump to run for Senate in Florida against one of the president’s old 2016 adversaries. According to Politico, allies including advisor Jason Miller and former White House strategist Steve Bannon have also talked up Ivanka Trump’s political bona fides in recent days. And Tom Barrack, a GOP donor who ran Trump’s 2017 inauguration, has been urging party donors to lure her into the race after she moves to Florida later this year. “He’s calling people and trying to line them up saying Rubio is terrible, worthless, he’s probably going to lose, Ivanka is going to go there and we should all get together and pledge our support to her and get her to run,” a GOP fundraiser said.
While Ivanka has denied interest in running for the seat, at least one other family member is also weighing a Senate bid. According to Politico, Eric Trump’s wife Lara has been mulling a run for a North Carolina seat that will be vacant in 2022.