Trump Allies Wanted to Use NSA Data to Prove Election Fraud, Report Says
‘AMATEUR HOUR’
A memo circulated among Trump allies less than three weeks before the Capitol riot argued that then-president Donald Trump should harness data from the National Security Agency and the Defense Department to prove the 2020 presidential election had been stolen, according to The Washington Post. It was not clear who penned the last-ditch Dec. 18, 2020, memo, which advocated for the seizure of “NSA unprocessed raw signals data” to look for foreign interference. But it proposed tapping a trio of officials, including a man fired from his National Security Council job over claims that Trump was being targeted by “globalists” and “Islamists,” to lead the effort. The existence of the memo has not been previously reported. “That period in time was amateur hour,” where all kinds of people with the loosest affiliations to the former president were attempting to resurface election fraud allegations that had already been proved false, an official then serving as an informal adviser to Trump told the Post.