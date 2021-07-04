Trump Ally Allen West, Who Once Posted About ‘Exterminating’ Muslims, Is Running For Texas Governor
ONE-TERM WONDER
Trump-loving Republican politician Allen West, the former chair of the Texas Republican Party, will challenge Governor Greg Abbott in the 2022 race for governor, Politico reports. West—who only lasted a year as GOP chairman, during which time he tried to float a QAnon-style motto for his party—has waged ideological war on trans kids, gun control, and reproductive rights, and once had to apologize for a Facebook post about “exterminating” Muslims.
West declared his candidacy Sunday afternoon at a Texas church. “I can no longer sit on the sidelines and see what has happened in these United States of America,” said West. West has criticized Abbott’s pandemic response and urged the governor to shift more towards the right politically. In May, Don Huffies, a former Texas state senator, also announced a bid to challenge Abbott, the Texas Tribune reported.