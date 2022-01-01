Trump Ally Bernard Kerik Hands Over Docs to Jan. 6 House Select Committee
BERN BABY, BERN
Disgraced former New York City police commissioner and Trump confidante Bernard Kerik has turned over a tranche of documents to the House select committee investigating the events surrounding the events of Jan. 6, Politico reported. One set of documents Kerik provided reportedly includes emails between Kerik and others in which they discussed paying for rooms at the Willard Hotel so Trump allies could meet to brainstorm ways to block Joe Biden’s electoral win from being certified. Another, titled, “STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS PLAN—GIULIANI PRESIDENTIAL LEGAL DEFENSE TEAM,” reportedly lays out a strategy to convince congressional Republicans not to formalize Biden’s victory. In addition to the documents requested by the committee, Kerik also reportedly provided a so-called privilege log that listed the materials he refuses to share. One of them is titled “DRAFT LETTER FROM POTUS TO SEIZE EVIDENCE IN THE INTEREST OF NATIONAL SECURITY FOR THE 2020 ELECTIONS.”