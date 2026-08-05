Trump Ally Cornered on ‘Decrepit’ McConnell Health Attacks

Donald Trump’s latest diplomat pick has been confronted for attacking Mitch McConnell’s declining health, including comparing him to Joe Biden and calling him a “decrepit old mob boss.”

As the mystery over the missing Senate Republican continues, McConnell’s presence was nonetheless felt during a confirmation hearing on Wednesday for fellow Kentuckian Nate Morris, whom the president has nominated to be the next U.S. ambassador to Colombia.

Donald Trump with Nate Morris Nate Morris/Linkedin

Morris, a businessman and former politician, entered the race last year to succeed the 84-year-old Senator, pitching himself as a political outsider and loyal supporter of Trump’s MAGA movement.

But during his campaign, the feisty 45-year-old boasted he wanted to “trash McConnell’s legacy” by drawing attention to his ailing health.

John Barrasso (R-WY) reaches out to help Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) after McConnell froze and stopped talking at the microphones during a news conference Getty/Drew Angerer

“Who here can honestly tell me that it’s a good thing to have a senior citizen who freezes on national television during his press conferences as our U.S. senator?” Morris said during a speech at the Fancy Farms picnic last year, which serves as Kentucky’s unofficial kickoff for the state’s election season.

“It seems to me, maybe just maybe, Mitch’s time to leave the Senate was a long time ago. I mean, for goodness sakes, a lot of us here at this picnic talked a lot of smack about Joe Biden and how old he was and how out of touch he was with the American people.

Biden looked lost during the debate. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

“So why is it that you all get so defensive when I talk about a man who’s older than Biden, just as mentally compromised and holds the same positions as Biden on amnesty, Ukraine funding, and his hatred for Trump?”

Morris also spent the campaign attacking fellow Kentucky Senator Andy Barr and state Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who were also competing to replace McConnell, depicting them at the time as puppets who “wouldn’t have careers if it weren’t for Mitch.”

Morris’ slurs came back to haunt him on Wednesday as he auditioned for his diplomatic post in front of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

But while McConnell wasn’t mentioned by name, Utah Republican John Curtis questioned Morris about the “harsh words you’ve said against one of my colleagues.”

“As a candidate, you use some pretty heated rhetoric against one of our colleagues,” Curtis said. “So I’d like to give you a chance to spell out how you’re going to transition from a heated campaign to a diplomat?”

Morris' past attacks came back to haunt him during his confirmation hearing. X

Morris, the chief executive of Morris Industries, began by explaining that he worked across the private and public sectors and would draw on those experiences to conduct himself as a diplomat.

“With your hopeful diplomatic hat on, is there anything you would like to say or have you taken any steps to rectify a perhaps damaged relationship?” Curtis pressed him.

“No regrets? Nothing to say?” he added.

“Senator, I’m very proud of the campaign we ran,” Morris responded.

The exchange came two days before the Senate shuts down for its summer recess, and as McConnell’s absence stretches into another week.

The senator was rushed to George Washington University Hospital on June 14 after a 911 call suggesting he’d had a heart attack, was unconscious, and had received CPR.

But he and his team have only released two images of himself smiling at the cameras since then, both of which have been met with skepticism, with some observers even suggesting the photos were AI-generated.

In his latest “proof of life” statement late last month, McConnell said he was working hard to return to the Senate, but had not yet been medically cleared to leave rehab.