Trump Ally Doug Mastriano Cuts Off Jan. 6 Interview After Just 15 Mins
NATURALLY
Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano, a far-right Republican and former President Donald Trump ally, “didn’t answer a single question” during his Tuesday interview with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot, CNN reports. According to a source familiar with the matter, Mastriano, who is being questioned as a central supporter of Trump’s claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, was uncooperative and cut the virtual interview off just 15 minutes after it started. “It was clear that the committee was unable to comply with the regulations regarding use of deposition authority and moreover has no interest in complying with the regulations. We’re happy to provide the information if they can either do it fairly and legally or if we can reach a resolution on how to do a voluntary interview which minimizes the risk of election interference,” his attorney said. Mastriano was also present at the Capitol when the Trump mob stormed the grounds, but he didn’t go into the building and he hasn’t been criminally charged.