Trump Ally Blames ‘Psychotic Attack’ for His Ankle Monitor Tampering

Missing ‘Slender Man’ Attacker Caught After Huge Manhunt
A woman who stabbed a classmate 19 times to impress a character from a video game has been recaptured after escaping from a psychiatric institution in Wisconsin. Morgan Geyser was sentenced to 40 years to life in psychiatric care after she and accomplice Anissa Weier lured classmate Payton Leutner to a park in suburban Milwaukee in 2014, when all three girls were 12. Leutner miraculously survived despite being stabbed repeatedly. Geyser escaped from a group home in Madison on Saturday night after cutting off her monitoring bracelet, triggering an alert with the Bureau of Corrections. According to the Madison Police Department, however, police were not informed of her disappearance until the following morning, delaying the search operation. She was eventually arrested on Sunday evening after crossing state lines into Illinois. Geyser pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree intentional homicide at her trial in 2017, although her defense team argued she had not been of sound mind at the time. Both she and Weier said they believed the stabbing was necessary to please Slender Man, a character in a 2012 survival horror game.