Another Trump Ally Could Face Contempt Charges for Defying Jan. 6 Subpoena
ANOTHER ONE
Former top Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark could face contempt charges for defying a subpoena from the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, reports CNN. The House panel will meet Wednesday to vote on recommending the criminal charges. Clark would be the second Trump ally to be hit with contempt charges, as Steve Bannon currently awaits trial after a federal grand jury indicted him on Nov. 12. Clark, a vocal enabler of Trump’s election lies, has also been accused of scheming with the former president to oust the then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and have the Justice Department meddle with Georgia’s election results. Clark refused to answer any questions at a committee interview, instead opting to provide a letter from his attorney that said he would refrain from speaking until a court declares he cannot hide under attorney-client privilege or executive privilege.
Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson issued a statement following the fruitless interview saying he rejected Clark’s claim. “He has a very short time to reconsider and cooperate fully,” said Thompson. “We need the information that he is withholding, and we are willing to take strong measures to hold him accountable to meet his obligation.”