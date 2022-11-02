Trump Ally May Be Offered Immunity for Testimony in Mar-a-Lago Probe
ART OF THE DEAL
The Justice Department is considering granting immunity to Donald Trump adviser Kash Patel and forcing him to testify on claims that secret government documents found at Mar-a-Lago were declassified, according to The Guardian. The classification status of the documents is significant for the criminal probe about Trump’s mishandling of national security materials as it could bolster a possible prosecution that the former president had breached security laws. Patel and other advisers previously claimed the documents found by the FBI at the Florida resort in August had already been declassified, but those claims have not been backed up by evidence. It’s thought that a possible immunity deal for Patel could lead to new insight on the status of the documents along with other key issues—including how the documents ended up at Mar-a-Lago.