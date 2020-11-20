Trump Ally’s Ridiculous Election Lawsuit in Georgia Confused Michigan With Minnesota
SEEMS ABOUT RIGHT
High-profile Trump-aligned lawyer Lin Wood’s lawsuit seeking to halt certification of the election results in Georgia was always a long shot. But he hardly helped his own case by confusing Michigan with Minnesota in a disastrous attempt to prove that voter fraud was rampant. An affidavit filed as part of the suit argued that there were at least 19 precincts in Michigan where the number of presidential votes exceeded the number of estimated voters by 100 percent. It listed population statistics for those precincts but 17 of them were actually located in Minnesota. What’s more, the embarrassing stuff up was discovered by a pro-Trump blog, Powerline, which wrote that, “the affidavit was filed by Lin Wood in the Georgia lawsuit, but it relates entirely to Michigan, and it is a safe bet that it has been filed in one or more cases in that state as well.” Wood’s lawsuit was dismissed by a judge on Thursday.
The Associated Press reports that several election lawsuits filed for the Trump campaign are littered with “elementary errors.” One suit in Pennsylvania had to be amended because claims were “inadvertently deleted” while another spelled poll watcher as “pole watcher.” “The sloppiness just serves to underscore the lack of seriousness with which these claims are being brought,” University of California law professor Rick Hasen said.