Trump Ally Pegged to Audit Ballots in Arizona Recount
IS THIS A GOOD IDEA?
A non-profit organization run by a Trump ally who believes the former president really won the 2020 election will be in charge of vetting auditors in the ongoing vote count, according to the Arizona Republic. In an email seen by the paper, the group Fund the Audit by The American Project, run by Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne—who pledged $ 1 million of his own cash to the effort—will be conducting background checks and arranging non-disclosure agreements with the volunteers involved in the Arizona audit. The vote counting resumes Monday, and in the email, the group is calling for more volunteers to create a third shift to keep the audit running nearly around the clock. The audit concerns 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County.