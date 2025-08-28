World

Trump Ally Pelted With Rocks in Campaign Stunt Disaster

Argentina’s president was whisked away by bodyguards as things turned nasty on the campaign trail.

Leigh Kimmins
Argentina’s Trump-loving president was whisked away from a rally by his security goons when protesters started lobbing rocks and bottles at him.

Javier Milei, who ingratiated himself in MAGA circles when he presented Elon Musk with a chainsaw in Washington, D.C. in February, is embroiled in a corruption scandal.

“Milei came to provoke. And well, he had to leave, as was fitting,” one protester said, after Milei, seen as Argentina’s own mini Trump, was forced into a hasty exit as bottles, rocks, and even plant pots were launched.

Tempers boiled over as the 54-year-old, vying for success in the country’s October midterm elections, was passing through a neighborhood in the city of Lomas de Zamora, 12.5 miles south of Buenos Aires, on Wednesday.

Minutes earlier, Milei had spoken about the scandal engulfing Argentina. The former head of the country’s disability agency, Diego Spagnuolo, has leaked audio recordings that accuse Milei’s influential sister, Karina Milei, of receiving kickbacks from pharmaceutical sales to Argentina’s disability services agency.

TOPSHOT - Protesters throw stones at Argentina's President Javier Milei (C), his sister, Secretary General of the Presidency Karina Milei (unseen), the ruling party's candidate for deputy, Jose Luis Espert (L), and other officials and candidates during a motorcade in Lomas de Zamora, Buenos Aires province, Argentina, on August 27, 2025. Argentine President Javier Milei was evacuated from a campaign event on the southern outskirts of Buenos Aires after protesters threw objects at the vehicle in which he was traveling, amid controversy over an alleged corruption case involving the government. (Photo by Juan Mabromata / AFP) (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images)
Protesters throw stones at Argentina's President Javier Milei. JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images

She was made General Secretary of the Presidency of the Argentine Nation by her brother in December 2023.

He broke his silence on the scandal minutes before the skirmish around his vehicle, which then led to clashes between protestors and supporters. “Everything [Spagnuolo] says is a lie,” he told reporters. He added, “We are going to bring him to justice and prove he lied.”

The president and his sister, who was also in the convoy, were unhurt in the ensuing crowd trouble, according to presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni. He wrote on X, “Militants of the old politics, pure Kirchnerism, and a model of violence that only the cavemen of the past want: they attacked with stones the caravan where the President of the Nation was located.

“There are no injuries. The only thing there is, is many who are heading toward the most absolute of oblivions: Kirchnerism never again.”

Argentina's President Javier Milei (L) and his sister, Secretary General of the Presidency Karina Milei, lead a motorcade during a rally ahead of legislative provincial elections in Lomas de Zamora, Buenos Aires province, Argentina, on August 27, 2025. Argentine President Javier Milei was evacuated from a campaign event on the southern outskirts of Buenos Aires after protesters threw objects at the vehicle in which he was traveling, amid controversy over an alleged corruption case involving the government. (Photo by Juan Mabromata / AFP) (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images)
Milei and his sister, Secretary General of the Presidency Karina Milei, in the motorcade. JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images

Sharing an image of a huge rock zipping by Milei’s head, he added, “They could have killed anyone. They don’t care about human life, much less are they going to care about the country. End.”

Milei, who has dramatically slashed public services in Argentina, including decreasing disability services funding, has a close relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump.

OXON HILL, MARYLAND - FEBRUARY 20: CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk holds a chainsaw as he arrives on stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on February 20, 2025 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. The annual four-day gathering brings together conservative U.S. lawmakers, international leaders, media personalities and businessmen to discuss and champion conservative ideas. Musk was joined on stage by Argentine President Javier Milei, who gifted Musk the chainsaw he used as a prop while campaigning. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Milei after gifting a chainsaw to Elon Musk. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump hailed him as “a great gentleman” and “one of the few people in politics who is actually getting things done” backstage at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington, D.C., in February 2024.

“He’s MAGA, Make Argentina Great Again,” Trump added. The friendliness between the two has continued since, with POTUS saying in March this year that Milei is “great.”

At CPAC in February of this year, Milei gifted then-Department of Government Efficiency chief Elon Musk a chainsaw, representing the brutal approach both men took when cutting state spending. Musk told attendees it was “the chainsaw for bureaucracy.”

