Trump Ally Sidney Powell Misled Courts About Top-Secret Voting Fraud Witness ‘Spyder:’ WaPo
WEB OF LIES
Trump-aligned lawyer Sidney Powell has filed declarations in multiple courts that allege, based on the testimony of a top-secret witness codenamed “Spyder,” that the November presidential election was compromised by foreign powers in favor of President-elect Joe Biden. She calls them her “Kraken” lawsuits. “Spyder,” according to Powell, is a former military intelligence officer. The Washington Post, however, identifies “Spyder” as Joshua Merritt, a Dallas IT consultant, and Merritt confirmed to the paper that he was the clandestine witness. Merritt was, in actuality, a wheeled vehicle technician who enrolled in intelligence training and failed to complete it. An Army spokesperson told the Post in no uncertain terms, “He kept washing out of courses. He’s not an intelligence analyst.” Merritt said the description of his work in Powell’s declarations was misleading. Federal and state judges across the country have tossed Powell’s lawsuits out of court, citing her lack of evidence.