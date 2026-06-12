Trump, Almost 80, Flips Again on Peace Deal With Iran Rant

President Donald Trump blasted Iran on Friday for leaking details of a deal to end the war that he claimed were fabricated.

His angry attack came less than a day after saying he had called off strikes and an agreement was near.

It was the latest in a series of mixed messages coming from the president and top officials as Trump pushes to wrap up the war he started more than three months ago.

“The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth.”

The president went on to blast the Iranians as “very dishonorable people to deal with” and wrote, “With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith. AMAZING!”

President Donald Trump's freakout over the Iran deal leaks. Truth Social

The president included at the end that an attempted drone strike by Iran against Indian ships leaving the Strait of Hormuz is “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE.”

It was not immediately clear what the president’s furious post meant for any talks to finalize an agreement.