Trump Already Backpedaling on Statement About Leaving
WHAT A SURPRISE
On Thanksgiving, a very cranky President Trump was asked if he would leave the White House if the Electoral College makes Joe Biden’s victory official. After some hemming and hawing, the lame-duck president said, “Certainly, I will.” It didn’t take long for that certainty to dissipate. On Friday, Trump tweeted out a new benchmark for making way for Biden. “Biden can only enter the White House as President if he can prove that his ridiculous ‘80,000,000 votes’ were not fraudulently or illegally obtained. When you see what happened in Detroit, Atlanta, Philadelphia & Milwaukee, massive voter fraud, he’s got a big unsolvable problem!” Of course, the courts have already found, over and over again, that there was no evidence of fraud and, in some cases, not even allegations of fraud from the Trump campaign.