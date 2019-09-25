CHEAT SHEET
Trump Also Prodded Ukraine to Work With AG Barr on Biden Probe
Not only did President Trump repeatedly prod Volodymyr Zelensky to work with his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani in probing Joe Biden’s son, he also suggested the Ukrainian president work with U.S. Attorney General William Barr.
“I would like to have the Attorney General call you or your people and I would like you to get to the bottom of it,” Trump said, per the transcript of his July call with Zelensky, released Wednesday morning. The president later added: “Whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great.”
In a statement, the Justice Department said: “The President has not spoken with the Attorney General about having Ukraine investigate anything relating to former Vice President Biden or his son. The President has not asked the Attorney General to contact Ukraine—on this or any other matter.”