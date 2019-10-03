CHEAT SHEET
SURREAL
Trump Also Wanted U.S. Forces Equipped With Bayonets at Border: Washington Post
In addition to a border-wall moat that could be filled with dangerous reptiles and for U.S. forces to shoot approaching migrants in their legs, President Trump also told aides last year that he wanted U.S. border forces to be armed with bayonets to block people from crossing the border from Mexico, The Washington Post reported. The Post report early Thursday says its reporters confirmed the cruel details The New York Times cited earlier this week, including the proposal for a moat and for opening fire on migrants. The Post report added that the president also sought a “human wall” of U.S. forces to prevent migrants from setting foot on American soil, where they would be eligible for legal protections.
Following other outlets’ confirmations of the story, Trump took to Twitter, posting: “Fake News, just like the snakes and gators in the moat. The Media is deranged, they have lost their minds!” Trump has repeatedly denied the Times report, including wrongly blaming the Post for the initial article.