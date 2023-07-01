Trump Ambassador Gordon Sondland Named in Illegal Donations Scheme
OUT OF HIS GOURD
The Federal Election Commission slapped a $28,000 fine on the hotel company belonging to Trump’s former ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, for illegal corporate reimbursements totaling more than $100,000, according to documents released Friday. In sworn testimony, the president of Provenance Hotels said he was “acting under the directions” of Sondland personally, according to the FEC general counsel’s report, a claim the former ambassador disputed in his own affidavit. The scheme, which was brought to the FEC’s attention by the company itself, took place from 2018-2019. One employee reimbursement check came in October 2019, according to the FEC, in the thick of the Ukraine impeachment scandal heavily featuring Sondland, who testified before Congress. About $21,000 of the illicit donations went to Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), who downplayed the scandal and later asked President Donald Trump not to remove Sondland from his post, The New York Times previously reported; Trump fired him anyway.