Trump Ambassador Calls Former Boss a ‘D*ck’ and a Narcissist in New Book
DIPLOMATIC ANSWER
A U.S. ambassador appointed by Donald Trump has described his former boss as a “dick” in a new book. Gordon Sondland served as Trump’s ambassador to the European Union between 2018 and 2020, but was fired shortly after his testimony played a key role during Trump’s first impeachment. In his forthcoming memoir, The Envoy: Mastering the Art of Diplomacy with Trump and the World, Sondland derides Trump’s narcissism and recalls telling Trump in 2016 that “you were kind of a dick to me when we first met.” Trump responded by noting that he didn’t think Sondland was important enough to be nice to, the former ambassador wrote. Sondland also describes anxiously trying to prepare Trump for a 2019 meeting with the president of Romania, only for Trump to be distracted by choosing which song to use as his walk-on music at an upcoming rally. “Trump does focus on some details, and this is an important one,” Sondland writes. “Never mind that the Oval Office sounds like a country western bar, and we are supposed to be prepping for a visit with a foreign leader.”