Trump and Bloomberg Both Lose Deeply Embarrassing Twitter Argument
If this is a glimpse into the 2020 election, you might want to move into a cave for the next nine months. President Donald Trump and 2020 hopeful Mike Bloomberg have spent the morning trading extremely embarrassing and childish barbs on Twitter, with Trump calling Bloomberg short and Bloomberg saying Trump has no friends. Trump began the unedifying spectacle when he wrote: “Mini Mike is a 5’4 mass of dead energy who does not want to be on the debate stage with these professional politicians. No boxes please. He hates Crazy Bernie and will, with enough money, possibly stop him. Bernie’s people will go nuts!” Twenty minutes of thinking time later, Bloomberg hit back: “We know many of the same people in NY. Behind your back they laugh at you & call you a carnival barking clown. They know you inherited a fortune & squandered it with stupid deals and incompetence. I have the record & the resources to defeat you. And I will.” If all of that wasn’t weird enough, Bloomberg rounded it off 20 minutes later by sending Trump a gif of Russell Crowe in Gladiator.