Trump and DeSantis’ Teams Cranky Over Nevada and ‘Male Genitalia’
‘PERVERTED’
As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sneaks into Nevada territory looking to lure the battleground state’s Republicans in his favor, Donald Trump’s team is getting a little testy. The governor is set to deliver a speech at the state’s annual Basque Fry, a popular event among conservatives known for serving fried lamb testicles. Ex-Attorney General Adam Laxalt, a 2022 Senate candidate whose grandfather inspired the event, is expressing doubt over Trump’s ability to secure Nevada after it has turned blue twice in a row—but an aide for the ex-president is shutting down any hint of encroachment. “Not surprised Ron DeSantis is looking for a set of balls,” senior adviser Chris LaCivita told NBC News. “So Adam Laxalt, who lost the governor’s race in ’18 and lost the Senate race in ’22, is lecturing President Trump? That’s the pot calling the kettle black.” But the pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down was not going to let that fly. “The Trump team’s obsession with men’s genitalia is more perverted than a woke grooming book,” communications director Erin Perrine clapped back.