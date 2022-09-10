Trump and DOJ Pitch Their Mar-a-Lago Special Master Candidates
SHOWDOWN
The Department of Justice and Donald Trump have each submitted two candidates to serve as a special master to review documents seized from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home last month. According to court documents filed late Friday, federal prosecutors have put forward the names of two retired judges, Thomas Griffith and Barbara Jones, who previously served as a special master in the Michael Cohen and Rudy Giuliani cases. Trump suggested one former judge, Raymond Dearie, and Paul Huck, Jr., a former partner at the corporate law firm Jones Day. The court filing also notes that Trump, who requested a special master in the case, claiming some of the documents are privileged, is seeking to “split evenly the professional fees and expenses.” But the DOJ is not on board with that: “The Government’s position is that, as the party requesting the special master, Plaintiff should bear the additional expense of the Special Master’s work,” federal lawyers wrote.