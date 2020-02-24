Trump and His Allies Have Compiled Lists of ‘Disloyal’ Officials to Be Replaced by Loyalists: Report
The Trump administration has a designated list of government officials deemed by the president to be disloyal and slated for removal so that they can be replaced with pro-Trump loyalists, Axios reported Sunday. Citing a dozen sources familiar with the matter, Axios reports that Trump has a team of conservative allies—including Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife Ginni Thomas—helping to construct anti-Trump and pro-Trump lists. Rich Higgins, a fired White House staffer who authored a memo arguing that Marxists, the “Deep State,” globalists, and bankers endanger the Trump presidency, reportedly called the lists “a very positive development.” Trump has reportedly ramped up his efforts to identify and oust those he believes are conspiring against him since his impeachment and subsequent acquittal. He fired two key impeachment witnesses, Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, on the same day, and just last week replaced his national security adviser over a briefing on Russian election interference that he reportedly saw as unflattering.