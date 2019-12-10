Trump Called for Evacuation of Seoul to Scare Kim Jong Un, New Book Claims
President Donald Trump called for the evacuation of Seoul to fool Kim Jong Un into thinking that war was imminent, a new book claims. In Trump and His Generals: The Cost of Chaos, national-security writer and documentarian Peter Bergen claims Trump made the bizarre request in 2017, at the height of tensions between him and the North Korean leader. Trump was reportedly told by U.S. military officials that he couldn’t attack North Korea because the regime’s artillery could demolish the South Korean capital in retaliation. “They have to move,” Trump said, according to Bergen, who adds that his officials initially thought Trump president was joking. But then he reportedly repeated the line: “They have to move!” The request to move the city’s 25 million population was, perhaps unsurprisingly, not acted upon. Bergen also reports that Trump asked his national-security team to remove all American civilians from South Korea, which was also ignored.