CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Trump and His Kids Won’t Get a Dime of Coronavirus Aid From Stimulus Bill, Says Report

    NOT FOR YOU

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    REUTERS

    All companies controlled by President Donald Trump or his kids are banned from receiving any loans or investments from the $2 trillion stimulus plan agreed to by White House and Senate leaders early Wednesday. Bloomberg News reported the deal specifically states that businesses owned by the president, heads of Cabinet-level agencies, and members of Congress are excluded from receiving aid. That reportedly extends to firms controlled by their children, spouses, or in-laws—so the Trump Organization, which is now run by Trump’s kids and Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, won’t receive a dime. Several Trump leisure properties have either shut their doors or seen demand for their services all but disappear as the coronavirus pandemic spreads around the world.

    Read it at Bloomberg News